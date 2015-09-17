Sept 17 Altice :
* CEO Dexter Goei says Cablevision will be "good basis" for
further expansion in U.S. cable market
* Goei says no intention to divest Cablevision's media
assets, will aim to run them more efficiently
* Says Cablevision deal will be financed by 7.6 billion
euros of incremental debt and 2.9 billion euros of new equity
issued at Altice
* Says that after Cablevision and Suddenlink deals, it will
earn about 30 percent of sales in U.S.
* Says will raise $8.6 billion in new debt through term
loans, high-yield notes, $2.5 billion will go to repay existing
term loans at Cablevision
* Goei says aiming for profit margins in "low 40s" range for
Cablevision versus 28 percent now
* CFO says leverage will be added at Cablevision level, not
at Altice European holding company level
* Goei says will not interfere with editorial side of
Cablevision's news businesses but will aim to "boost efficiency"
* Goei says will consider listing U.S. businesses
eventually, once integration of deals is completed
