BRIEF-Shanghai Bailian Group unit to buy Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 mln yuan
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
(Corrects brief. The previously issued brief was send by mistake. Precises details of partner program in headline and first bullet.)
Sept 17 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Announced that it has joined Intel Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner program
* Will under the SIA program offer CryptoAuditor software that is compatible with McAfee Web Gateway and Enterprise Security Manager
Source text: bit.ly/1LA9IxQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
May 3 Chahua Modern Housewares Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9XsFmj Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)