(Corrects brief. The previously issued brief was send by mistake. Precises details of partner program in headline and first bullet.)

Sept 17 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Announced that it has joined Intel Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner program

* Will under the SIA program offer CryptoAuditor software that is compatible with McAfee Web Gateway and Enterprise Security Manager

Source text: bit.ly/1LA9IxQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)