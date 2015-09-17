BRIEF-People.cn plans Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
Sept 17 Esi Group SA :
* Reports H1 total revenue of 48.4 million euros ($54.7 million) versus 42.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss amounts to 2.5 million euros versus a loss of 5.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share amounts to 3.6 million euros versus a loss of 5.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MsUpMY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016