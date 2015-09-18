Sept 18 Vousse Corp SA :

* Said on Thursday signed agreement with Varicentro Servicios Medicos SL (Varicentro) and Novaestetica Clinicas de Estetica y Salud to provide non-invasive varicose veins treatment

* Vousse Corp to bring in its client base, Varicentro to provide equipment and qualified personnel

* Signs agreement for 12 months, with option to extend it for another 12 months

