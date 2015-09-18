Sept 18 Bank of Spain:

* Says Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit fell slightly to 10.9 percent in July, down from 11 percent in June

* Says total credit fell by 13.5 billion euros ($15.4 billion) in July from a month earlier Source text for Eikon: [here ] ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)