BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of Abpol Company Polska SA as of Sept. 18 as the company published its FY 2014 report
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016