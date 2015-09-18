BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Matse Holding publ AB :
* Plans directed issue of convertibles of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.67 million)
* Issuance of maximum of 30 million crowns is divided into three tranches of 10 million crowns, and carries an annual interest rate of 4.5 percent
* Maturity date is May 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1680 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016