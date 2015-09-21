BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, WP1 Sp. z o.o., applied to Polish National Broadcasting Council (Krajowa Rada Radiofonii i Telewizji) for a 10-year license to run a TV channel
* Wirtualna Polska also acquired 2 radio stations in May
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent