Sept 21 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Sees FY 2015 net sales at 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million), sees FY 2015 net sales of Bionaturis and Target after merger at 9.3 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 92,000 euros, FY 2015 EBITDA net sales of Bionaturis and Target after merger at 2.0 million euros

* Says the target is a contract manufacturing organization which produces pharmaceutical products and nutraceuticals, provides services

* With the mergers sees to diversify products, clients, sectors, decrease risk, gain critical mass to obtain financing

Source text: bit.ly/1KGVcrv

