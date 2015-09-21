Sept 21 Bioorganic Research and Services SA
(Bionaturis) :
* Sees FY 2015 net sales at 1.3 million euros ($1.46
million), sees FY 2015 net sales of Bionaturis and Target after
merger at 9.3 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 92,000 euros, FY 2015 EBITDA net
sales of Bionaturis and Target after merger at 2.0 million euros
* Says the target is a contract manufacturing organization
which produces pharmaceutical products and nutraceuticals,
provides services
* With the mergers sees to diversify products, clients,
sectors, decrease risk, gain critical mass to obtain financing
