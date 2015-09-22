Sept 22 mybet Holding SE :

* Said on Monday it adjusted the previous EBIT forecast (maximum of -0.5 million euros) and now expects EBIT for the current financial year to be negative by a single-digit million euro amount

* Expects that EBIT adjusted for the non-recurring effects will remain as planned at maximum -0.5 million euros for FY 2015

* Adjustment to the forecast is prompted on the one hand by the introduction of the new technology platform, meaning that the current platform will no longer be used, and a non-cash, non-recurring write-off in the amount of 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) will be taken

