Sept 22 Bioton SA :

* Said on Monday that its extraordinary general meeting dismissed the entire supervisory board and appointed a new one

* The new supervisory board comprises of Artur Gabor, Jacek Slotala, Keith Mellors, Marcin Dukaczewski, Jin Hu, Xue (Carrie) Xiang and Dariusz Trzeciak Source text for Eikon: and

