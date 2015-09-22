Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Votum SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board resolved to pay an advance dividend payment for FY 2015 in the amount of 3.8 million zlotys ($1.0 million) or 0.32 zloty per share
($1 = 3.7408 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.