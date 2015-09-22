Sept 22Telecom Italia Media SpA :
* Said on Monday it received notification of a petition
submitted by the common representative of the savings
shareholders to obtain the urgent suspension of implementation,
or at least the inhibition of the implementation, of the Telecom
Italia Media shareholder resolution taken on April 30 2015
* The resolution approved the merger by incorporation of the
company into Telecom Italia SpA
* The hearing for discussion of the petition before the
Court of Rome is scheduled for Oct. 5
* The company has confirmed that it has not changed in its
belief that the merger is in the company's interests and in the
interests of all its shareholders and stakeholders, that the
acts and resolutions taken by the corporate bodies are entirely
correct and compliant with applicable legislation and that the
merger does not prejudice the rights of the savings shareholders
