Sept 22

* Said on Monday it received notification of a petition submitted by the common representative of the savings shareholders to obtain the urgent suspension of implementation, or at least the inhibition of the implementation, of the Telecom Italia Media shareholder resolution taken on April 30 2015

* The resolution approved the merger by incorporation of the company into Telecom Italia SpA

* The hearing for discussion of the petition before the Court of Rome is scheduled for Oct. 5

* The company has confirmed that it has not changed in its belief that the merger is in the company's interests and in the interests of all its shareholders and stakeholders, that the acts and resolutions taken by the corporate bodies are entirely correct and compliant with applicable legislation and that the merger does not prejudice the rights of the savings shareholders

