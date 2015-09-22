Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
Sept 22 House of Fraser
* British department store House of Fraser H1 adjusted ebitda 9.2 million stg (H1 2014: 8.6 million stg), up 7 percent
* British department store House of Fraser says lfl sales up 5.1 percent for first 33 weeks of fiscal year 2016
* British department store House of Fraser says H1 gross transaction value 574.2 million stg, up 6.5 percent lfl Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.