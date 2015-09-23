Sept 23Banca Sistema SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that Gianluca Garbi, Daniele Pittatore,
Claudio Pugelli and Giovanni Puglisi tendered their resignations
from the board of directors to favor its reshuffle, so that the
board may better reflect the new shareholding structure of the
company
* The above resignations shall take effect on Nov. 30 or at
any prior date on which the company's annual general meeting is
going to be held to decide on the reinstatement of the board of
directors
* As a result of the resignation of Gianluca Garbi, all
delegated powers he had been granted in his capacity as Chief
Executive Officer shall expire as of Nov. 30, but he will retain
his position as general manager
* The resignations are in line with the guidance expressed
in H1 report and following the exit of the shareholder SOF Luxco
S.ar.l. from the company after its floatation
* On the date of effectiveness of the resignations, since
the majority of directors appointed by the general meeting will
no longer be in office, the entire board of directors shall
lapse due to the triggering of the prorogatio or extension
regime, unless it is reinstated by the general meeting, if
convened by Nov. 30
Source text: bit.ly/1WhFbMz
