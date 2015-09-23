Sept 23 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital and issue new shares

* To decrease the capital by 15.2 million zlotys ($4.03 million) to 47.0 million zlotys to cover losses of 11.3 million zlotys from the previous years and to transfer the remaining amount of 3.8 million zlotys to the capital reserve

* To decrease the capital via reduction of the nominal value of its shares to 1.36 zloty per share from 1.80 zloty per share

* In addition, decided to lower further the company's capital by 12.4 million zlotys to 34.5 million zlotys in order to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 1.0 zloty per share from 1.36 zloty per share

* The proceeds from the capital reduction will be transferred to the capital reserve

* Will also raise the company's capital by 12.5 million zlotys via issue 3,452,538 series L shares and 9,047,462 series M shares

* The new shares will be offered via a private subscription and in exchange for deduction of receivables

* The new shares will have the nominal value of 1.0 zloty per share and issue price not lower than that

Source text: bit.ly/1LvESe5

