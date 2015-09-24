MADRID, 24 sep Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Thursday its major creditors had agreed to back most of a 650 million euro ($728 million) capital hike, a vital deal providing funds to cut debt and cover cash flow needs.

The rest of the cash will come from its main shareholder Inversion Corporativa and fund manager Waddell & Reed, the company said. Inversion Corporativa had agreed to cap its voting rights at 40 percent after the share issue, losing its majority status. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer and Tomas Cobos, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)