BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
MADRID, 24 sep Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Thursday its major creditors had agreed to back most of a 650 million euro ($728 million) capital hike, a vital deal providing funds to cut debt and cover cash flow needs.
The rest of the cash will come from its main shareholder Inversion Corporativa and fund manager Waddell & Reed, the company said. Inversion Corporativa had agreed to cap its voting rights at 40 percent after the share issue, losing its majority status. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer and Tomas Cobos, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.