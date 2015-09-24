BRIEF-Vishay Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $606.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.7 million
Sept 24 Solutions 30 SE :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 net income group share of 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million) compared with 1.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 5.5 million euros compared with 4.5 million euros a year ago
* Says at June 30, 2015, available cash amounted to 5.3 million euros, up by 0.1 million euros compared with year-end 2014
* Says favourable conditions will extend through to H2 and it confirms the potential for double-digit profitable growth for the full financial year
