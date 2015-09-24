BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
Sept 24 Amoeba SA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 net loss of 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) compared to 0.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 1.4 million euros compared to 0.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 79.9 million euros compared to 110.9 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program