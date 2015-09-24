Sept 24 SMT SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Sept. 19 Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o. sold 872,000 shares representing a 7.71 percent stake in the company in two privately negotiated transactions

* The sale price was 18.80 zlotys ($5.00) per share

* After transaction Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o., an unit of Konrad Pankiewicz, does not own any shares of the company

($1 = 3.7610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)