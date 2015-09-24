BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 24 Datalogic SpA :
* Introduces S45 Miniature Sensor, new line of compact sensors for applications where precise detection in a compact form factor is required
Source text: bit.ly/1Lyydj2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”