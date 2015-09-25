BRIEF-Toyota's April vehicle sales in China +7.2 percent y/y
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
Sept 25Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :
* Said on Thursday that by an order dated Sept. 24 the court has directed that a meeting be convened of the scheme creditors in relation to the company for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between the company and the scheme creditors
* The scheme meeting to consider the scheme will be held on Oct. 22
* The scheme of arrangement will be subject to the subsequent approval of the court
