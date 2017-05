Sept 25Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday its shareholder meeting decided to pay FY Jan 2014 - June 2015 dividend of 3.12 zloty per share or total value of 21.3 million zlotys ($5.6 million)

* Payment date is Oct. 16

($1 = 3.7839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)