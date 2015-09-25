BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 Edison SA :
* Said on Thursday that Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. increases stake in the company to 89.43 pct from 78.51 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)