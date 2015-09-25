Sept 25 Medica Pro Familia SA :

* Said on Thursday that Neuca Med Sp. z o. o., unit of Neuca SA, acquired 50.99 pct stake in the company

* Ewa Malgorzata Osterczuk and Carpe Diem Centrum Medycyny Estecznej Sp. z o.o. (Carpe Diem) sold Neuca Med 10 pct and 40.99 pct of Medica Pro Familia respectively

* Prior to the transaction, Andrzej Opadczuk, the chairman of management board, transferred as contribution in kind 1.3 million of shares of the company to the affiliated Carpe Diem

* Carpe Diem subsequently sold 996,000 of the shares for 5 zlotys ($1.3) per share

