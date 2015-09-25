BRIEF-Moberg Pharma Q1 operating profit grows to 6.9 mln SEK
* Moberg pharma ab (publ) q1 net revenue sek 104.6 million (69.5)
Sept 25 Medica Pro Familia SA :
* Said on Thursday that Neuca Med Sp. z o. o., unit of Neuca SA, acquired 50.99 pct stake in the company
* Ewa Malgorzata Osterczuk and Carpe Diem Centrum Medycyny Estecznej Sp. z o.o. (Carpe Diem) sold Neuca Med 10 pct and 40.99 pct of Medica Pro Familia respectively
* Prior to the transaction, Andrzej Opadczuk, the chairman of management board, transferred as contribution in kind 1.3 million of shares of the company to the affiliated Carpe Diem
* Carpe Diem subsequently sold 996,000 of the shares for 5 zlotys ($1.3) per share
($1 = 3.7796 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
