BRIEF-Toyota's April vehicle sales in China +7.2 percent y/y
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
Sept 25Aryzta AG :
* Said on Thursday intends to sell up to 36,282,338 ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc, about 29 percent of existing issued ordinary share capital
* Shares offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors
* Agreed it will not, for a period of 120 days following the completion of the placing, offer, sell or otherwise transfer any shares in origin it may hold following the Placing
Source text - bit.ly/1KytVpW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.