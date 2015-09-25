BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 SMT SA :
* Said on Thursday that Moncef Khanfir, the company's management board member, is set to start buying company's shares for total value of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.3 million) in Oct.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7771 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)