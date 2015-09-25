Sept 25 SMT SA :

* Said on Thursday that its France-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, signed a 4-year agreement with French Institute for Development Research IRD (IRD, Institut de recherche pour le développement)

* The deal concerns the use of iAlbatros SAS's reservation system by IRD

* The value of the deal is estimated at about 5 million euro ($5.6 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)