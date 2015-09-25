Sept 25 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says completed merger with A.v.e. under additional share issue placed in open subscription

* On Sept. 24 Central Bank of Russia informed about registration of results of the additional share issue

* Pharmacy Chain 36.6's controlling shareholder Palesora Limited, under pre-emptive right to purchase additional share issue, paid for shares with 100 pct stakes in A.v.e. operating companies, APTEKA-A.v.e and APTEKA-A.v.e-1

* As a result, A.v.e is currently part of Pharmacy Chain 36.6

* Also, under exercise of pre-emptive right 1.3 billion roubles ($19.82 million) were paid with cash

* Additionally, shares for about 1 billion roubles were placed in open subscription

* Thus, as a result of additional share issue, Pharmacy Chain 36.6 received about 2.3 billion roubles, which were used for repayment of bank debt

