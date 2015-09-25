BRIEF-AC Q1 net profit raises to 9.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 25 Avtovaz :
* Starts mass production of LADA Vesta
* Initially localization level of LADA Vesta in Russia is at 71 pct
* Price of new model will be announced before start of sales in November
* Production of LADA Vesta is launched on Avtovaz own facility in Izhevsk Source text: bit.ly/1NYmCf7
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12