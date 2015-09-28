Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 28 Remedis SA :
* Said on Saturday that acquired a stake of the nominal value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,644) in a limited liability company engaged in renovation and refurbishment works at a building where a care home for the elderly will be located
* After transaction, Remedis holds 26 percent stake, with total nominal value of 26,000 zlotys, in the limited liability company
* The limited liability company's majority shareholder is a religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie
* Informed about previous transaction on May 4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.