BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Saturday that in transactions conducted on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 Edison SA raised its stake in Yellow Hat to 9.61 percent (3,939,000 shares)
* Prior to transactions Edison SA did not hold any shares of the company
* After transactions conducted on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA lowered its stake in Yellow Hat to 49.86 percent from 59.47 percent
* Edison SA is unit of Amida Capital Sp. z o.o.
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)