Sept 28 MIG Real Estate REIC :

* Decided on Friday, to share capital increase by 765.19 million euros ($855.25 million) and to issue 255.06 million new with voting right shares with a nominal value of 3 euro each

* Share capital increase is due to merger by absorption with NBG Pangaia REIC

