BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Expert System SpA :
* Reported on Friday H1 net loss of 2.1 million euros ($2.35 million) versus loss of 1.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 production value of 5.5 million euros increased by 59 percent versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* Says H1 2014 consolidated data are of managerial nature and are included in the income statement for the purpose of comparison
* The company's CEO, Stefano Spaggiari, says that the group expects FY 2015 pro-forma revenues of over 20 million euros
($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)