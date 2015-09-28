CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Sept 28 Vodafone
* Shares open 2.5 percent lower after liberty global tie-up talks ended Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)