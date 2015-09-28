Sept 28 Telecom Italia Media SpA :

* Said on Friday that it signed the deed of merger for its incorporation into Telecom Italia SpA

* Merger into Telecom Italia is expected to start from the end of Sept. 30 (23:59 CET), which is the last day Telecom Italia Media will be listed on the Italian Stock Exchange

