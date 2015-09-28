BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Telecom Italia Media SpA :
* Said on Friday that it signed the deed of merger for its incorporation into Telecom Italia SpA
* Merger into Telecom Italia is expected to start from the end of Sept. 30 (23:59 CET), which is the last day Telecom Italia Media will be listed on the Italian Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)