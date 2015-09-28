Sept 28 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Friday that it closed its book-building process for listing of its shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Sept. 25

* Under its public offer, it set the issue price of its shares at 22 zlotys ($5.8) per share

* To offer 47,197 shares in retail investors tranche and 952,803 shares in institutional investors tranche

