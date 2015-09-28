BRIEF-Essilor shareholders approve the combination between Essilor and Luxottica
Sept 28 Baccarat SA :
* Reports H1 consolidated net loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus loss of 6.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 2.3 million versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue is 66.1 million euros versus 68.5 million euros a year ago
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.