BRIEF-CME Group says set total open interest of 125.7 mln contracts on May 11
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts
Sept 29 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Said on Monday acquires land area in Karlstad from Karlstadhus AB to build in total about 300 homes
* Signs agreement on sale of about 200 of the homes, which will be leased as rental apartments with an area of about 12,000 square meters
* Total property value would be 360 million Swedish crowns ($42.67 million)
* Construction is expected to start in Q1 2016 with estimated move-in during H1 2017
($1 = 8.4361 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Four US companies, including consumer goods company Spectrum Brands Inc, launched ‘add-on’ loans this week to boost the size of existing facilities as lenders compete to offer additional debt to familiar names amid a lack of supply in 2017 so far.