BRIEF-CME Group says set total open interest of 125.7 mln contracts on May 11
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts
Sept 29 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI SA) :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to change company's name to Topmedical SA
* The shareholders resolved to authorize the company's management to commence research and negotiations with potential investors and reorganize company's structure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts
NEW YORK, May 12 Four US companies, including consumer goods company Spectrum Brands Inc, launched ‘add-on’ loans this week to boost the size of existing facilities as lenders compete to offer additional debt to familiar names amid a lack of supply in 2017 so far.