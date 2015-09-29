Sept 29HWA AG :

* Said on Monday H1 sales came to 37.0 million euros ($41.7 million) versus 37.9 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT improved to 1.9 million euros from 0.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net earnings increased to 1.2 million euros from 0.5 million euros year ago

* Sees expectations for FY 2015 as a whole to be fulfilled, and plans forecast sales and revenues higher than FY 2014

