Sept 29 Moss Bros Group

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 2.8 million stg

* H1 sales rose 10 percent to 61.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5.9 percent to 1.8 penceper share

* H1 like for like retail sales were up 9.7%, including e-commerce sales up 55%; like for like hire sales were up 9.8%

* Trading in 8 weeks to 26 september 2015 has been very encouraging with like for like sales up 10.4 percent

* Robin piggott, finance director, has notified board of his intention to retire at company's AGM on 20 may 2016