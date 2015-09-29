Sept 29 Rai Way SpA :
* Reported on Monday that the board approved its FY 2015 -
2019 industrial plan
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 212 million euros ($238.95
million)
* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 37 million euros
* Intends to reach a FY 2019 revenue of 230 million euros,
with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 2.1 percent
* The target for FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA is 123 million
euros, with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 3.6 percent
* The target for FY 2019 net profit is 57 million euros,
with a 2015 - 2019 CAGR of 10.9 percent
* The industrial plan envisages a stable dividend policy,
with a pay-out ratio corresponding to 100 percent of the
generated net profit
* Plans to reduce maintenance capex from 11 percent in FY
2015 to 8.5 percent in FY 2019
* Plans FY 2015 - 2019 cumulative development capex of about
47 million euros for new RAI services, about 5 million euros for
services to third parties, about 15 million euros for small M&A
and the development of the model Fiber to the Tower
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)