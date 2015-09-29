Sept 29 Makarony Polskie SA :

* Said on Monday that it established new wholly-owned unit MP Trade Sp. z o.o. with capital of 500,000 zlotys ($132,876)

* New unit will be engaged in delivery of intermediation services for sale of Makarony Polskie group's brand products

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7629 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)