BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group expects to record a loss attributable for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
Sept 29 Gateway Real Estate AG :
* H1 total output 38,000 euros ($42,829.8) versus 163,000 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 724,000 euros versus loss 1.3 million euros year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1FzaEGj
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
FRANKFURT, May 12 German financial watchdog Bafin has fined Deutsche Bank 550,000 euros ($598,000) for being late in justifying why the lender held back the immediate disclosure of important news.