Sept 29

* Said on Monday that on Sept. 22 Reventon FIZ, a fund managed by Altus TFI SA, sold 15 million shares of Elemental Holding

* After the transaction, Reventon FIZ lowered its stake in Elemental Holding to 28.48 percent from 37.94 percent

