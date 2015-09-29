BRIEF-Big C Supercenter updates on bomb incident in Pattani province
* Refers to the car incident outside of big c pattani branch on 9 May 2017.
Sept 29 BayWa AG :
* Said od Monday sells Pingewood solar farm, close to the town of Reading in Berkshire, England
* Sells solar farm to SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II
* Sale was closed on Sept. 24
* BayWa r.e. continues to be responsible for the plant's technical operations and management
CARACAS, May 12 President Nicolas Maduro has abruptly dismissed Venezuela's health minister days after the government broke a nearly two-year silence on data which showed the country's medical crisis significantly worsening.