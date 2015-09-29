AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Dutch prosecutors said on
Tuesday they have raided Uber's European headquarters in
Amsterdam in a criminal investigation into whether the
car-hailing company is offering illegal taxi services.
In a statement, the Netherlands' national financial crimes
prosecutor said it believes Uber has continued allowing drivers
without taxi licenses to offer paid rides via its UberPOP
service, despite previous fines of 450,000 euros.
Agents from the country's Transport Inspectorate have seized
administrative records from the company, it said.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)