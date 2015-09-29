LISBON, Sept 29 ** Shares in Portugal's
largest listed bank Millennium bcp slump 6 percent, to
their lowest levels in nearly three years, pushed lower by
factors that may weigh on capital ratios.
** "The declines come after the recent news out of Poland
and growing concerns of a possible capital increase. The shares
have been hit by bad news for some time," says Albino Oliveira,
analyst at brokerage Fincor.
** Millennium may take a serious blow from foreign exchange
conversion of mortgage loans from Swiss francs to zlotys in
Poland and could also be hit by European Central Bank capital
adequacy tests.
** Concerns about the cost to Portugal's banking sector from
Novo Banco are also taking their toll. Portugal failed to sell
Novo Banco this month after bids came in too low. Any losses in
the sale of Novo Banco will fall on banks as they together own
the bank resolution fund, which rescued Banco Espirito Santo in
a 4.9-billion-euro operation in August 2014.
** Millennium shares earlier hit a low of 0.0406 euros per
share and were last at 0.0423 euros.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)