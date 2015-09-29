LISBON, Sept 29 ** Shares in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp slump 6 percent, to their lowest levels in nearly three years, pushed lower by factors that may weigh on capital ratios.

** "The declines come after the recent news out of Poland and growing concerns of a possible capital increase. The shares have been hit by bad news for some time," says Albino Oliveira, analyst at brokerage Fincor.

** Millennium may take a serious blow from foreign exchange conversion of mortgage loans from Swiss francs to zlotys in Poland and could also be hit by European Central Bank capital adequacy tests.

** Concerns about the cost to Portugal's banking sector from Novo Banco are also taking their toll. Portugal failed to sell Novo Banco this month after bids came in too low. Any losses in the sale of Novo Banco will fall on banks as they together own the bank resolution fund, which rescued Banco Espirito Santo in a 4.9-billion-euro operation in August 2014.

** Millennium shares earlier hit a low of 0.0406 euros per share and were last at 0.0423 euros.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)