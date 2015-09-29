BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
LONDON, Sept 29 Please ignore 1552 GMT news alert, which repeated earlier report that Volkswagen said it was working on measures to refit diesel-engined vehicles that contained illegal emission-control software. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.